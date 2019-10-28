Morrisons goes the distance for charity

Energie Fitness and Morrisons colleagues in Inverurie have raised £2151.45 for children with cancer to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff from Inverurie held a Cycle Scotland Challenge as part of the company-wide gold-themed fundraising drive for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for young people with cancer - and Morrisons charity partner.

During September, Morrisons Inverurie and Energie Fitness worked together to complete a static cycle, the aim was to cycle the length of Scotland (254 miles) over two days.

The final total completed was 294 miles and raised a total of £1151.45 in store with a further £1000 added from the Morrisons Foundation.

Suzanne, Community Champion at Morrisons Inverurie, said: “Well done to everyone involved in store and a special thanks to the volunteers from Energie Fitness for sourcing the spin bikes and giving up your free time to help us raise much needed funds for CLIC Sargent.

“Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps CLIC Sargent support families in Inverurie and across the UK.”