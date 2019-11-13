MSP invites women to attend workplace menopause policy discussion

A North-east politician has organised a meeting for local women amidst calls for a workplace menopause policy for employees going through the menopause.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has previously written to both NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council following a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the stigma and challenges of the menopause, to ask what support they had in place.

Now Ms Martin is broadening the discussion by inviting local constituents to meet with her, elected representatives and representatives from NHS Grampian to discuss their experiences and share good practice along with possible improvements.

The discussion will focus on how workplaces can better support women who are experiencing peri-menopausal or menopausal symptoms. The event is also expected to call on local businesses and firms to introduce a workplace menopause policy.

Ms Martin has encouraged local women to attend the meeting and share their experiences.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “It is essential that women who are experiencing the menopause feel there is effective support and that they will be treated sensitively and seriously.

“I am delighted to convene a discussion with local women on a workplace menopause policy because it is an issue that has been raised with me numerous times.

“A discussion on how we can best support women as they go through the natural process of menopause at work, is long overdue in my opinion. I’d like employers to consider how their policies on supporting women experiencing menopause could be improved, and the only way to do that is to speak to working women. The solutions can be straightforward, but first we need to have that conversation.”

The event will take place on Saturday, November 16 from 10am-12noon in Barra Suite, Unit 6, Colpy Business Park, AB51 0FU and is open to anyone interested.

For more information please call 01651 871750 or email gillian.martin.msp@parliament.scot.