MSP praises north east pupils

A north-east MSP has commended two academies who finished winner and runner-up at the Build Your Future school’s construction challenge.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate pupils from Banchory and Kemnay Academy following the competition involving more than 200 participants.

The S2 pupils took part in a series of heats held at colleges, universities and building companies with the 10 top scoring teams being invited to take part in the final day of construction-based challenges at Pittodrie.

Banchory Academy were crowned champions while Kemnay were named runners-up.

Mr Burnett praised the technical skills on show and said: “It’s fantastic how well the first Build Your Future school’s construction challenge has been received and shows the sector has exciting young talent for future generations to come.

“The competition allows pupils to gain an understanding of the challenges those working in the construction sector face.

“All of the participants should be extremely proud of their achievements and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Teams from Meldrum Academy, Lochside Academy, Harlaw Academy, Mintlaw Academy, Ellon Academy, Turriff Academy, Kemnay Academy and Westhill Academy also took part in the constuction challenge.