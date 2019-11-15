MSP welcomes funding boost for local social enterprise

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed fresh funding for Wood RecyclAbility as they look to purchase new equipment.

Wood RecyclAbility is a social enterprise that offer adults with a wide range of abilities experience in a real workplace environment. The social enterprise make a range of products such as bird tables, planters and garden benches from recycled wood.

The £1,000 of funding was given by BP and will go towards the purchase of a bailer and granulator as the organisation hopes to diversify their work by recycling rigid plastic.

Gillian Martin MSP said it was terrific news following her meetings with BP earlier this year and would be a great help initially as Wood RecyclAbility look to expand.

Ms Martin said: “This is tangible support for a social enterprise doing exceptional work locally. I am delighted that BP have offered their support following my requests when I met with their Vice President earlier this year.

“I hope this money will be the start of support for Wood RecyclAbility and would urge other oil companies and businesses to add their support.”