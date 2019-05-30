National award for Geek Bothy

A Kemnay gift shop is celebrating further award success as it received a top national accolade at the Scottish Business Awards.

In March Geek Bothy attended the Aberdeen Business Awards and picked up ‘Best Gift Shop’ and ‘Best Craft or Creative Business’ in Aberdeenshire.

Having won in the region, the shop qualified for the national Grand Final where all fourteen regional winners competed to be named overall Best in Scotland winner.

The annual National Grand Final was held at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, May 26.

Shop owner Emma Black attended the event with husband Morgan and their children Zach and Molly.

Emma said: “When the ‘Best Craft or Creative Business’ category came up on the big screens with a list of the grand final nominees I was super nervous and when Geek Bothy was announced as the winner we were all delighted and I took my family up onto the stage.

“I thanked the organisers of the Scotlands Business Awards for putting on an awesome event plus thanked my beautiful family as I could not do this without their support.

“It was incredible for our children to be part of this event, to see so many independent small businesses like ourselves being celebrated and rewarded for doing what they love.

“It is not easy to run your own business however events like the Scotlands Business Awards are an important platform to help showcase our hard work.”