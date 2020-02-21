National Lottery cash for hall

A north east hall is one of the lucky recipients of The National Lottery’s special 25th birthday fund.

Over 200 projects in Scotland will receive money from the fund – called #CelebrateNationalLottery25 – after they applied to the £2 million pot last December.

Kinellar Community Hall received £1,000 to organise a very special party for the local community which will celebrate the hall’s 15th birthday.

Kirsty Quin said: “What a wonderful way to celebrate our community hall’s birthday.

“We are having an afternoon tea party on Saturday, February 29 with lots of entertainment and a performance from the local school choir.

“The hall is in the heart of our village and this event will be a very special way for the whole community to get together.

“Thanks so much from all the Kinellar Community Hall staff and board.”

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Director, Neil Ritch, said: “It’s fantastic to see people’s love for their communities inspiring them to use our funding to make great things happen.”