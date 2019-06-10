Neighbours object to BrewDog’s Inverurie pub hours

Neighbours of BrewDog’s newly-opened bar in Inverurie have raised objections to their formal premises licence.

The brewery is seeking the green light to continue operating from 11am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 1am Friday and Saturday.

It also wants to continue providing off-sales from 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Aberdeenshire Central Licensing Board will debate the application on Wednesday, June 12.

It will hear from two residents who have questioned the need for the ‘Heart of Hops’ premises to trade until 1am at a weekend.

One neighbour, who stays just metres away from the bar’s outside seating area, says: “We feel that the opening hours till 1am are unacceptable due to noise which will carry to our home.

“We were under the impression that closing time would be the normal 11pm.”

Another questions how the outdoor area will be effectively managed to avoid neighbourhood disturbance.

Licensing standards officers have recommended restricted use of the outdoor area and that it should not be used until noon daily and close by 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 9pm on a Friday and Saturday.

After a 4-3 vote back in April, the licensing board narrowly paved the way for the pub’s opening last month despite BrewDog not possessing a provisional licence.

It took the highly unusual step of granting two occasional licences to enable it to trade from the former Mitchell’s Dairy premises on Market Street.

BrewDog retail director James Brown told the board the firm had made “a huge commitment to Inverurie and Aberdeenshire” and afterwards said he was “delighted” with the decision.

Audrey Junner of agents Hill Brown Licensing, stressed at the time that BrewDog had no intention to trade by way of occasional licences for an extended period of time.

She said: “We would like to reassure members that a provisional premises licence has been submitted… for the avoidance of doubt my clients wholly accept that no assumptions can be made about the grant of that provisional licence. They have undertaken the fit-out works at the business entirely at their own risk.”