New addition to Kintore-based firm MTL

A Kintore-based FPSO and marine integrity management firm has welcomed a senior naval architect to its team.

Paul Allan, who has more than 10-years’ experience in delivering naval architecture and marine warranty surveying (MWS) to the oil and gas industry, has been appointed to the position of Senior Naval Architect by Marine Technical Limits (MTL).

The chartered engineer will be supporting the MTL team developing systems and procedures, driving MWS and supporting the company’s global FPSO and marine activities.

Paul said: “I am delighted to be joining a high-quality, progressive organisation as part of a strong team of experienced professionals.

“I look forward to being involved in MTL’s specialist FPSO integrity and repair management activities, while also utilising my previous experience in marine consultancy to develop areas of new business for the company, such as our marine warranty survey offering.”

MTL, which employs 44 people, has just signed an agreement to expand its services in Brazil, has worked throughout the globe in Canada, Africa, United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), Europe and Asia Pacific.

Technical director Matt Lewin said: “Paul’s wealth of knowledge and vast experience within the oil and gas industry will aid us in our growth strategy, while we continue to offer our clients assurance and certainty in delivering the safest and highest-quality integrity management services.”