New amber weather warning as Storm Corrie set to hit Aberdeenshire

A new Amber Weather Warning for Storm Corrie has been issued by the Met Office.

High winds will spread eastwards across Scotland later on Sunday before easing early on Monday. In coastal areas and over hills and mountains gusts are expected to peak at 70-80 mph.

There are still 25,000 homes are without power across the area and to help support communities, Live Life Aberdeenshire sites (those with power) will open tomorrow at 9am to anyone that need a shower, power and heat.

Deeside Community Centre, Aboyne Banchory Sports Village

Turriff Swimming Pool Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre

Stonehaven Leisure Centre Inverurie Community Campus

Unfortunately, Alford Community Campus and Ellon Community Campus are without power

Roads Teams have been out throughout the day clearing roads and assessing damage. Overnight the roads temperatures are due to drop and council gritter teams will be out tomorrow morning to grit all passable roads. Be careful if driving tomorrow morning as all routes may not be gritted.

All reports of fallen trees etc. should be reported to Police Scotland on 101.

The council continue to get reports of damage to some council owned buildings. Council tenants should call 03456 08 12 03 to report any damage and requests for emergency repairs.

Property and Education Teams will be out inspecting schools as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be given as soon as possible.

SSEN have engineers out across the area and people should continue to report and track estimated restoration times on the SSEN website or App www.ssen.co.uk/PowerCuts/

Customers should remain in contact with SSEN for updates on when power is likely to be restored to them.

To support communities SSEN has deployed food trucks across Aberdeenshire:

Aberchirder, Bowling Club car park – Steak Bar – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Aviemore, Forestry Commission Car Park, Cairngorm Road – Whytes Food Van – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Banff, Banff Springs Hotel layby - The One Pot Stop – Sunday 9-3pm

Dulnain Bridge, Roches Moutonnees Carpark – Highland Hog Roast Food Van – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Ellon – Fish & Chips (timing and location TBC)

Fyvie, outside the Co-op– Steak Bar – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Insch, the school car park – Fish & Chips – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish & Chips – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Macduff, The Knowes Hotel – tomorrow from 9-2pm and then 5-8pm

Methlick – Fish & Chips (timing and location TBC)

Muir of Ord, Jaki’s Chip Shop, Seaforth Road – Fish & Chips – today until 9pm

Oldmeldrum, High School – Steak Bar – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today until 10pm; tomorrow from 8am

Whitehills, The Galley Seafood Restaurant & Café – today from 4pm; tomorrow 12-3pm