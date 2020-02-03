New appointment for Inverurie Orchestra

Inverurie Orchestra has welcomed Ignasi Solé as its new Conductor and Music Director.

The appointment comes following the departure of Dr Paul Tierney last year who led the 40-strong orchestra from its inception in 2007.

The Orchestra played its last concert with Dr Tierney before Christmas to a packed Acorn Centre delivering "The Snowman" to considerable acclaim.

Dr Tierney is moving on to embrace other responsibilities and continues as Music Director at Haddo.

Ignasi was born in Catalunya and began his cello studies at the age of 4 tutored by the cello disciples of Pablo Casals, Jacques Doué and Peter Thielemann.

During his youth Ignasi won several prizes for young musicians.

At the age of 18 he was accepted at the prestigious Liceu of Barcelona to study cello performance with the principal cello of the Spanish National Symphony Orchestra, Angel Luis Quintana.

At the same time he took up a place as solo cello at the Young Opera of Catalonia. Alongside his cello studies, Ignasi studied conducting with the principal conductors of the Opera del Liceu and the National Symphony Orchestra of Catalunya.

After finishing his degree, Ignasi began his cello master studies in the Netherlands with the disciple of Paul Tortelier, Herre-Jan Stegenga, and conducting studies with the former assistant to Valery Gergiev, Hans Leenders. During this time Ignasi was a student with both the Rotterdam Philharmonic and the National Wroclaw Symphony Orchestras.

In 2017, after finishing his master’s degree, Ignasi moved to Aberdeen to work with Sistema Scotland in Big Noise Torry to further improve his teaching and conducting skills.

In October that year, he volunteered to be the assistant conductor of University of Aberdeen Symphony Orchestra and, in 2019, became its Music Director, as well as the Music Director of the Marischal Chamber Orchestra.

Inverurie Orchestra is looking forward to an exciting period of development under Ignasi in partnership with the orchestra’s recently appointed Leader, Aden Mazur.