New appointments boost Kintore firm

A Kintore-based firm has welcomed a raft of new appointments to support further growth in its key markets.

Based at Midmill Industrial Estate, eGroup is a leading provider of integrated services to the oil and gas and construction industries.

The company previously re-branded following the amalgamation of four separate divisions – eBlast, eClad, eFab (formerly RIM Fabrication) and eTest (formerly CSD Scotland).

eGroup has welcomed eFab workshop operations manager John Skinner, group HSEQ manager Mark Tartaglia, group commercial manager Elaine Titmuss and business improvement manager Kelly Lindsay.

Estimator Phillip Murray, trainee estimator Matthew Palmer, purchase ledger supervisor Michelle Lints, IT controller Daniel Cow, facilities co-ordinator Kerry Stewart and financial accountant Laura MacMillan have also bolstered the ranks.

These new hires are mostly newly-created posts, with the majority assuming responsibilities for group-wide activities, following the change to a new organisational structure and the creation of a new board of management to oversee strategic operations.

The business, which now employs around 200 people, expects to increase headcount by at least another 10 per-cent within the next three years as part of its commitment to continual reinvestment.

Christopher Noble, chief operating officer said: “These latest appointments bring additional skills and capabilities to our existing team and represent a strategic step forward for the business as we look to fulfil our growth ambitions as a collective group.

“It’s an exciting time for the business with demand for our breadth of services from across the UK and further afield, which gives the leadership team confidence as we continue to invest back into the business.”