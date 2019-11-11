New Bennachie book launch in Inverurie

A new book based on the history of Bennachie will be launched at a special event in Inverurie later this month.

The book launch of “Bennachie and Garioch: Society and Ecology in the North East of Scotland” will be held at the Garioch Heritage Centre on Thursday,November 21 at 7pm.

Three of the book’s contributors will be there to give short talks and answer any questions.

There will also be time to mingle and teas and coffees will be served.

The event is free.

This is the fourth volume from the Bennachie Landscapes Group, a project organised jointly by the Bailies of Bennachie and the University of Aberdeen.

It has been running since 2010 and researches the social and natural heritage of Bennachie and its surrounding landscape.

Fiona Cormack, Outreach Officer of the Bailies of Bennachie said: “The Bailies are delighted to be presenting this high quality volume reflecting work done by the Bennachie Landscapes Group.

“Chapters range from geology, to archaeology, history to gardening and a survey of the Moth population.”

She added: “The book launch promises to be an entertaining evening and everyone is welcome to attend. There are limited editions of this new book which will make a great Christmas present.”