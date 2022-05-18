New family homes planned for Oldmeldrum

Kirkwood development at Blackdog - similar house types are proposed for Newbarns.

Kirkwood Homes will be hosting an in person drop in event on June 21 from 3pm-7pm at the Sports Pavilion, Meldrum Pleasure Park, Oldmeldrum.

Exhibition Boards will be on display and members of the project team will also be on hand to answer questions that members of the local community may have.

Those unable to attend the drop-in session can view the exhibition boards and make comments on the project website, www.kirkwoodconsultations.co.uk/new-barns-oldmeldrum, and also join one of the two live interactive chat sessions via the website that will take place on June 22; 3.30-6.30pm, and then on July 20; 3.30-6.30pm.

The exhibition boards will be available to view online on the project website from June 14 and the period for comments will remain open until August 3.