New Year's Honour for AVENUE CEO

The Chief Executive of AVENUE has been awarded an M.B.E. in the New Year's Honours list.

AVENUE is a large third sector charitable organisation in the north east of Scotland providing a range of counselling, therapy, mediation, child contact and family support services to individuals, couples, families, and children.

Elizabeth Wallace has been the leading figure in the development of this service and the principal officer responsible for its delivery for the past twenty eight years and has applied a high level of commitment, energy and entrepreneurship to these endeavours.

She began her career training as a volunteer Family Mediator has built up the capacity of the agency from small beginnings to the substantial multi-functional helping resource it is now with centres in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

On hearing the news, Elizabeth said: “This highlights the commitment of everyone involved in AVENUE past and present, and I want to thank all our dedicated staff and practitioners who this award really honours.”