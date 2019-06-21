Newcomers swing to win thousands for CLAN Cancer Support at golf day

North-east golfers enjoyed a competitive day at one of Scotland’s finest courses whilst raising thousands for a cancer support charity.

CLAN Cancer Support hosted its annual golf day at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club in Oldmeldrum on May 23.

The popular event, which was sponsored by CNR International (UK) Ltd, saw 18 teams of four compete for the winners’ trophy – raising more than £13,500 for the charity along the way.

The event was won by the same team win in 2017 and 2018, but 2019 was the first win for newcomers Jackie’s Lads, led by Harry Mackenzie.

At the par 70 course, the beautiful fairways and challenging rough and water hazards held great interest for the players, and a ‘ball in the boat’ competition at the halfway house added to the competition on the day.

The day culminated in a BBQ with a raffle and an auction once all the teams had returned to the clubhouse, which helped raise funds towards the total.

Steph McCann, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “The CLAN Golf Day has been a great success which has raised a fantastic total for the charity. It was a sell-out and the players had a great day.

“Congratulations to Jackie’s Lads, who won despite tough competition and thank you to everyone who supported the event to help CLAN continue to provide support services, free of charge, to anyone who needs them.

“The team at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club are always very welcoming and accommodating, and they really look after everyone which adds to the fun of the occasion.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Crimond, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN please visit www.clanhouse.org