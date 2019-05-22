North east producers join Gin Festival

A supermarket giant will stock Aberdeenshire-based gin distilleries for the first time as part of its popular Scottish Gin Festival.

From Thursday, May 23, both House of Elrick’s Artisan Gin and Old Tom Coconut Gin will be available at Lidl stores across Scotland alongside a ready-to-drink G&T can from BrewDog’s sister company, Lonewolf.

The local distillers’ gins will be among a line-up of ten spirits from around the country.

Nestled in the lowlands of Aberdeenshire, House of Elrick Gin was built around the history of the house and its surrounding estate. With historic links to Bonnie Prince Charlie who gifted the Jacobite Rose to its gardens, House of Elrick gin is the only spirit made with purified water taken directly from Loch Ness.

The festival will also see Ellon-based Lonewolf Spirit’s ‘gin in a tin’ hit Lidl shelves for the first time. The sister company to BrewDog, Lonewolf uses ‘distillers’ beer’ as the starting point for all of its spirits and prides itself on producing everything required to make its gin in-house, from grain to glass.

Lidl’s Paul McQuade said: “Scotland has a hugely diverse gin offering and we are proud to be supporting the industry, including Aberdeenshire craft distilleries, through our third Scottish Gin festival.”