North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards finalists revealed

A number of local businesses have reached the finals of the 30th North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards are open to all food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

This year 32 businesses across the north east are celebrating after reaching the finals of the awards following 71 entries across all categories.

This year’s awards cover 12 categories including Best Retail, Best Foodservice, and Best Distilling and Brewing.

Finalists include Barra Bronzes, Barn at Barra Castle, Mackie’s of Scotland, Raven Spirits Limited, and Teasmith Spirit Company Ltd.

The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 19 at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

For details visit www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk.