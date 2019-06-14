Oldmeldrum start-up doubles team

An Oldmeldrum-based business which provides customs and supply chain support has doubled its team since the start of the year with a number of key appointments.

Bethan Customs Consultancy has appointed former HMRC Higher Office George Laing to the role of Customs Consultant, where he joins fellow consultant and former HMRC colleague, Elaine Lownds and the firm’s director, Nicola Alexander.

Since January of this year, the team has doubled from three members of staff to six.

George’s addition to the team creates new opportunities for Bethan to meet the increasing demand for its bespoke and independent service offerings, as well as to expand its capacity for dedicated in-house and remote customs consultancy to clients.

Before taking up his role with Bethan, George enjoyed a very distinguished 43-year career within the civil service.

He has held a number of roles within the Inland Revenue and HMRC in both Glasgow and the North East. Most recently he worked as a Higher Officer in Customs International Trade, where he specialised in Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) approval processes.

Director and founder of Bethan Customs Consultancy, Nicola Alexander, said: “George’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for Bethan, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome him on board.

“With his experience and knowledge of customs compliance, I have no doubt he will be yet another asset in our team of consultants, all of whom apply their expertise in customs, logistics and supply chain management to help our clients grow their businesses.”

George added: “I am looking forward to building on my previous experience in my new role with Bethan.

“I see this as a natural progression from my previous role within HMRC – guiding and supporting clients to navigate the complexities of importation and exportation from a customs perspective, particularly during these unprecedented times.”

The firm offers a bespoke service, tailored to their clients’ business requirements, which span a range of sectors, from oil and gas to food and drink.