Oldmeldrum town hall illuminated to celebrate World Polio Day

To celebrate World Polio Day on October 24, The Rotary Club of Oldmeldrum will be illuminating the Town Hall in Oldmeldrum purple.

This reflects ‘Purple Pinkie’, where those vaccinated have their ‘pinkies’ (little fingers) dipped in gentian violet to indicate they have received the vaccination.

World Polio Day will be celebrated globally to generate awareness towards the eradication of polio as well as to commemorate the efforts of thousands of employees of the WHO and other volunteers committed to eradicating polio. The switching on ceremony will take place at 6pm,

Local Rotakids in Tarves, Cultercullen, and Methlick primary schools together with Interact at Meldrum Academy have raised monies in various ways over the last few years, along with regular contributions from Oldmeldrum Rotary Club to the End Polio Now campaign.

Indeed one of our Rotarians, Sheena Clarke, went to India as part of a Rotary team to help with the vaccination programme.

The polio vaccine today is accessible to the masses even in most of the remotest locations of the world due to the efforts of WHO and GPEI. Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have been instrumental in leading the fight against polio