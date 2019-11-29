Olympian inspires Oyne pupils

Pupils at Oyne Primary had a special visitor last month as Scottish Olympian and Commonwealth athlete Eilish McColgan spent a morning with pupils, staff and parents.

The visit on Friday, November 22 was organised by Active Schools Aberdeenshire and supported by local business Logie Country House, and arranged through the “Champions In Scotland” programme.

The Dundee-born runner spoke to pupils from P1 to P7 about her career so far and focused on how pupils could achieve their “personal best”.

She led a short session of dynamic warms ups and one of the highlights of the morning was a question and answer session, which included some parents with children at the school.

Questions ranged from her favourite event so far, which was the 2012 Olympics in London, her motivation to keep running faster and an overview of her training, diet and sleep routine, all aimed at achieving her “personal best” whenever she competes for Scotland or Great Britain.

Pupils also got to see some of her medal collection, with last year’s European Championship Silver in the 5000m in Berlin being a standout, and the experience for the pupils was made even better when Eilish joined them for school lunch.

Eilish also met Stef and Tim Erbe, who as the owners of Logie Country House have supported the extra-curricular programme at Oyne Primary School this school year, which includes a jogging club.

Before heading home to begin her preparations for the Olympics in Japan next summer, Eilish also had time to visit Inverurie Academy, where she met a class of S1 pupils.

They also took the chance to have a question and answer session and have an Olympic athlete give them some coaching tips.

Active Schools Lead Coordinator for Central Aberdeenshire, Malcolm Grant, said: “Across Scotland this month the sporting theme from sportscotland is Local Heroes and Eilish ticked every box during her visits to Oyne Primary and Inverurie Academy.

“The focus on personal best resonates strongly across a broad range of school subjects, not just sport, but having Eilish presenting her thoughts on her own career and how she intends to continue to improve and progress, despite her already extensive achievements in athletics, ensured that all of the pupils went home with some extra inspiration and motivation to do the best that they can, whatever they choose to do in the future.”