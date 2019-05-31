Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail to visit Inverurie

Cartoon favourite Oor Wullie will make his way to Inverurie this summer as part of his charity Big Bucket Trail.

The town and local area will house seven sculptures as part of the first ever nationwide trail raising money for The ARCHIE Foundation, the official charity of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Across Scotland, 200 Oor Wullies will be found on the streets of Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A portion of those have been allocated to Inverurie thanks to the help of local businesses.

GPH Builders Merchants, Inverurie Precast, ANM Group, Tarmac, Barra Berries, the Inverurie panto and the town’s Business Improvement District have each sponsored a sculpture, with funds going to benefit sick children in Grampian.

Six Oor Wullies will be found in the town, while one will be ready to discover in Oldmeldrum.

Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie BID, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the town will be hosting a number of sculptures this summer. It allows visitors and locals to experience a smaller trail in a town just outside the city.

“The We Are Inverurie Board were all quite excited to take up the opportunity of becoming a sponsor for one of the sculptures and look forward to welcoming trail finders to our town this summer.”

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager at The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “It is fantastic to have the support of local businesses in Inverurie.

“They have really embraced the trail and can’t wait to see their sculptures hit the streets.

“I’m sure the town will be bustling with visitors this summer who have come to complete the trail.

“Not only will people have the chance to find 28 Oor Wullies in Aberdeen, they will have the pleasure of visiting the beautiful town of Inverurie to find the another seven in Grampian.”

The statues will appear on the streets across Scotland in June, remaining there for 11 weeks before farewell events in each city followed by auctions to raise money for The ARCHIE Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.