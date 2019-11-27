Otter pup found in Inverurie

An otter pup is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA after it was found on an Inverurie street.

Scottish SPCA inspector Amanda Watson explained: "A brave member of the public picked up a male otter early on Monday morning.

"He was found on a busy street in Inverurie, quite near the river. We suspect mother and pup were separated by flooding.

"He was taken to a local vet who contacted us. We picked him up around 10am.

"The pup is now in the care of our National Wildlife Rescue Centre. He will stay with us until he is a year old as that's how long otters stay with their mothers in the wild."

She added: "It was the most adorable encounter I've had on a Monday morning in a long time!"