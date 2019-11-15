Outstanding trade at Thainstone’s final sale of 2019

Thainstone hosted its final collective machinery sale of the year on Saturday, November 9.

The sale saw more than 2,000 buyers and sellers in attendance at Thainstone Centre.

The auction featured a strong entry of more than 3,500 items and achieved the year’s highest sales rate of 85.3%.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We’re pleased to close off 2019 with such outstanding results. The team did a tremendous job across the board and the success of the sale is a testament to their hard work and efforts.

“Despite the cold November weather, the auction was well-attended by buyers from all over the UK and consistent trade was realised across all categories. Lots in the heavy plant section sold easily with a wide selection of good quality and ready to work items on offer. Demand was also evident for stockman tractors and loaders with modern classic tractors from the 80s and 90s selling very well. These are proving popular among our customers who have a special affinity for that era.

“There were many buyers present bidding on seasonal items ranging from timber and firewood preparation equipment to ex-local authority gritters and portable cabins ahead of winter. Yet again, ex-local authority vehicles were highly-sought after and record levels of vehicles were bought using our online bidding platform from those not able to attend the sale in person.

“The indoor auction in the Exchange building was the best we’ve seen to date and featured a large selection of small engineering equipment from oil and gas businesses and private individuals.

“Looking ahead, we wish everyone a fantastic Christmas season and look forward to welcoming you to our first sale of the New Year on Saturday 18th January 2020.”

Top prices for each section were as follows – £4,800 for an Abiljo slew mounted crusher bucket in small plant; £26,000 for a 2005 Volvo A30D 6x6 dumper with cab in heavy plant; £19,200 for a 2008 New Holland 5050 four-wheel drive with loader in the tractor section; £15,500 for a 2011 Mercedes Axor 1624 4x2 tipper/gritter in the lorry class; £5,200 for a Chieftan drawbar plant trailer in the articulated trailers section; £3,000 for a IW GP126 plant trailer for trailers; £1,800 for a 26’ welfare unit in the cabin section; and £13,000 for a 2008 Toyota Landcruiser among the commercials and 4x4s class.

The live and online event is hosted eight times per year at Thainstone Centre, Scotland’s premier auction centre. The sale is well-attended by both on-site and online buyers and sellers, with buyers from across UK, Ireland and Northern Ireland making substantial purchases through the sale’s online platform.

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 2020 from 9am at Thainstone.

Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.