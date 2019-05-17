Pipe band tunes up for Bennachie walk

Members of Kintore Pipe Band are preparing to hit new heights as they plan to play at a new charity event at the top of Bennachie.

The band are going to play at the top of Mither Tap on Sunday, June 23 as part of the upcoming ‘Bennachie Bosie’ charity walk.

The walk has been organised by the Bailies of Bennachie.

The fundraising event will see walkers hold hands around the distinctive peak.

Commenting Pipe Major, Claire Napier, said: “It is going to be a challenge getting our equipment to the top – and being fit enough to play when we get there.”

“It is such an unusual thing to do and many members of the band are keen to take part.

“As it is a charity event we are all volunteering to climb up and play.

“We want to be at the top of the hill but will have to consider weather conditions on the day.”

Kintore Pipe Band has around 25 pipers and ten drummers with players aged from 12 years up to 70.

The Band perform at various events around the North East throughout the summer months.

The outreach officer for the Bailies of Bennachie, Fiona Cormack, added: “We are delighted at the enthusiasm of the Kintore Pipe Band about taking part in this event.

“Having a musical backdrop to the Bosie will add to the atmosphere hugely. “

The walk will go from the back of Bennachie car park near Oyne, up to the peak of Mither Tap, “mother’s breast”, where walkers will link hands at noon.

“The event is raising money for Breast Cancer Care, the University of Aberdeen Development Trust and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.”

For more information, safety tips or to register to take part in the fundraiser please visit www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk.

Registration closes on Wednesday, June 5 at 5pm.

Entry is priced at £16 for adults and includes a t-shirt and donation to charities.

Children under 15 can take part for free but they must be registered and accompanied by an adult, and t-shirts are available for £6.

Unfortunately no dogs will be allowed on the walk due to safety reasons.