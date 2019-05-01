Pitcairn dominates Thainstone breeding sale

A Limousin cross British Blue heifer and its heifer calf sold for the top price at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual show and sale of commercial beef breeding cattle at Thainstone, sponsored by East Coast Viners.

The animals from regular consignors, Craig and Katreen Malone, Pitcairn, Lochgelly, Cardenden, Fife, sold for £4,700.

Champion in the pre-sale show judged by Will MacDonald, Tormore, Dunbeath and Kris Sutherland, Dunbeath Farms, Dunbeath, this heifer was originally bought as a bulling heifer from William and David Moir of Moir Livestock, Fraserburgh, while the heifer calf is by Lodge Hamlet.

The outfit sold for the lead price of £4700 to Dunbeath Farms, Dunbeath, Caithness.

Craig and Katreen also scooped the reserve champion honours with a Limousin cross heifer bred by Tom Howden, Stanley Farms. It sold with its bull calf by a Powerhouse sire for £3000 to DA Manson, 31 Larel, Halkirk.

The second prize Simmental heifer and its bull calf from Pitcairn, made £3600 to Ian Stewart, Reisgill, Lybster, while their champion Simmental heifer and its bull calf sold for £3000 to Dunbeath Farms.

Father and son, Charlie and Keith Ogg from Buchaam, Strathdon, received £3600 for the third prize Limousin heifer with heifer calf. This was an unregistered pure Limousin with a calf by the British Blue sire, Nochnary Keano.

The third prize Simmental heifer with heifer calf from I and M Keith, Auchtygall, Peterhead, made £3250 also to Ian Stewart, while the second prize Limousin heifer with heifer calf from William Law, West Cruichie, Drumblade, Huntly, sold for £3000 to Donald and James Fraser, Easter Clune, Lethen, Nairn.

A heifer calf from Danny Leslie, Redhill, Mosstowie, Elgin, won the best Simmental sired calf award and sold with its mother for £2550 to Brian McIntosh, Mains of Tarryblake, Rothiemay.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ head of livestock, John Angus, said: “We had an excellent show of heifer and calves forward which met a brisk demand.”