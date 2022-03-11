Plans for a Covid memorial in Aberdeenshire

It is an opportunity for communities to work with artists to explore how Covid has affected them, and how collectively we can commemorate those who have been touched by this pandemic.

This is a Scotland-wide creative initiative, funded by the Scottish Government and managed by greenspace scotland, which will see the successful artists in each of the 32 local authority areas being given £15,000 to work within chosen communities to explore what their memorial will be. The projects are then realised in a second phase with around £100,000 per local authority area.

The memorial project could be in any art form – physical, natural, digital, permanent, temporary or touring.

There’s been lots of artwork relating to Covid, now there are plans for creative memorial for Aberdeenshire.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Cultural Services team is launching a short survey to assess how and where people think this project should be realised. This survey can be found at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/remembering-together-scotlands-covid-community-memorial.

Artists with a strong background in co-creative, participatory practice are now invited to submit their note of interest for Aberdeenshire. Details of the artist brief and programme can be found on the Remembering Together website www.rememberingtogether.scot.

Kim Simpson, Covid Community Memorial Programme manager, said: “Remembering Together will create space to reflect and remember all that we have experienced during the pandemic, while reconnecting within our communities and inspiring hope and healing.

"At greenspace scotland, we feel deeply honoured that we will co-create this programme with communities, artists and partners across the country.