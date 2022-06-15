Platinum Jubilee celebrated at garden party

The Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte and Cllr Gillian Owen, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, were amongst the dignitaries present at Uryside School for the commemorative event on June 1.

Provost Whyte said: “I was delighted to join Uryside School in marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The Platinum Jubilee is a magnificent milestone for Her Majesty The Queen.

"This achievement has been celebrated by schools and communities across Aberdeenshire and the nation through Green Canopy tree planting ceremonies.”

Children enjoying the garden party celebrations.

"I would like to thank residents and communities for their efforts in making the Platinum Jubilee a memorable occasion for many across Aberdeenshire.”

Councillor Owen said: “In January Uryside School welcomed the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Alexander Manson to plant trees marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I am pleased to Deputy Lieutenant Steve Mackison was present at the school’s garden party also commemorating this most special of milestones.

"I am sure that the trees planted will last for generations to come reminding everyone of Her Majesty’s enduring reign as well as proving useful for outdoor learning and the environment.”

There have been several Green Canopy tree planting ceremonies in Aberdeenshire marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.