Playlist for Life event at library

As part of the Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival Kintore Library will host a coffee morning with the aim of promoting Playlist for Life.

Playlist for Life is a charity that was founded by writer and broadcaster Sally Magnusson following the death of her mother, Mamie, who had dementia.

Sally said: “My mother was always singing. We realised that as her grip on things began to loosen, that her connection to songs was as strong as ever.

“After singing, she was more alert. It was taking her back to a place of familiarity and belonging. Music more than anything else was keeping my mother with us.”

Whether it’s music from a first dance, lullabies from childhood or a theme tune, music has the ability to take us back in time and remind us of our past. The response to music is one thing that dementia cannot destroy.

Playlist for Life harnesses this powerful effect and uses it as a tool to help anyone who is affected by dementia.

Kintore Library staff have received training by Playlist for Life and have materials at the library that anyone interested can tap into and some that can be taken away.

These materials can be used by anyone, just come along to the library and ask.

Kintore Library will hold the coffee morning on Friday, May 17 from 10.15am to 11.30am.

People with dementia and the person accompanying them are free to come along and ask about Playlist for Life in more detail in a relaxed atmosphere.