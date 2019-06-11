Police appeal after thefts from Aberdeenshire properties

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following two separate thefts of motorbikes and trailers from properties in Kintore and Stonehaven.

Two Ifor Williams trailers were stolen between 5pm on Sunday 9 and 8.30am on Monday 10 June from a farm at Stonehaven and have a combined value of a mid four figure sum of money.

Meanwhile a junior white and orange KTM 85 SX bike and an adult orange and white KTM 150 SX bike and were stolen from a rural property by Kintore sometime between 8pm on Sunday 9 and 8am on Monday 10 June. They have a combined value of a high four figure sum of money.

PC Nicola Lock who is investigating the theft of the trailers said: “If any farmers or rural businesses are offered trailers for sale or have any information on the whereabouts of these trailers I would ask them to get in touch with police.

“Similarly if anyone has seen or knows anything about the theft of the KTM bikes please call Police Scotland."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailers and bikes are asked to contact Police Scotland quoting references 0641 of 10 June for the KTM bikes, and A8001 for the trailers.