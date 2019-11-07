Police appeal following collision

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to get in touch following a collision on the A947 yesterday.

The force was informed of a two vehicle collision at around 7.25pm last night (Wednesday, November 6) on the A947 Dyce to Banff road approximately 1.2 miles north of Oldmeldrum, on the "Tullo straight".

The collision, which involved a grey Leximoto Michigan motorcycle and a silver Audi A3 motor car, resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts are with the injured party and his family. Enquiries are ongoing and I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or may have seen either vehicle shortly before it happened.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to Police, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number PS-20191106-3657."