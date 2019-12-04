Police appeal following dangerous driving on A96

Police in Inverurie are appealing for information following dangerous driving on the A96 and a minor collision in the Morrisons car park.

The incidents happened on Monday, November 25 and involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro motor van. It was first seen driving erratically on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie at around 12pm.

Later, the same white Vauxhall Vivaro was involved in a minor collision in the Morrisons car park on Blackhall Road, which resulted in an altercation between a man and woman who were both travelling in the van.

Constable Adele MacIntrye said: “Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Vivaro on the A96 or who may have witnessed the crash and dispute in Morrisons car park.”

Those with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 2741 of November 25 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.