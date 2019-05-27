Police appeal following theft of agricultural chemicals

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the theft of chemicals to the value of approximately £10,000 from a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle.

The theft is thought to have happened between Friday 17 and Saturday 25 May.

PC Johnathan Walkden said: “This type of theft is unusual for the area and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us.

"We are working with the farm and the rural community as part of enquiries.

"The chemicals stolen are for agricultural use and include herbicides and fertiliser. They are not considered harmful.

"It is thought that a vehicle would have been used given the quantity of chemicals taken and anyone who has any information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0130710519. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."