Police stop more than 100 vehicles on A96

Road Policing officers from across the North have carried out another operation along the entire A96 Aberdeen to Inverness as part of ongoing efforts to tackle speeding, inappropriate driving and vehicle road-worthiness.

More than 100 vehicles were stopped during the latest phase on Friday, June 21, which involved road policing officers from both North and North East Divisions.

Of those stopped 15 drivers were charged with speeding, three with having no insurance, one for using a mobile phone when driving, one for failing to wear a seat belt, one for careless driving and two for having no MOT test certificate. Three uninsured vehicles were seized and three were prohibited for being un-roadworthy

In addition, 37 drivers received warnings relating to speeding, careless driving, minor vehicle defects and minor road traffic offences.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Police Scotland is committed to road safety and collision reduction and we carry out regular patrols on roads throughout the country. The A96 is a very busy route through the area and we receive calls regularly from people concerned about the behaviour of drivers, some of whom put other people and themselves in danger.

“This operation was carried out in response to these safety concerns and was aimed at positively influencing driver behaviour and checking the road-worthiness of vehicles. Three vehicles were found to be in a condition where a prohibition notice was issued - these vehicles cannot be used on the road until the defects are repaired, the vehicle re-inspected and the prohibition removed.

“There are also still too many people taking the risk and driving without insurance. When a driver is detected for having no insurance they will be charged and either reported to the Procurator Fiscal or receive a Conditional Offer of Fixed Penalty. The minimum fine for insurance offences is £300 and 6 penalty points and offenders risk having their vehicles seized.

“Long-term I hope operations like this send out a lasting warning that dangerous or inappropriate driving behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads. Officers will continue to provide a visible presence on routes like the A96, providing assistance to motorists when required and taking enforcement action when necessary.”