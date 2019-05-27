Ponies pay a visit to care home

Residents at a care home in Kemnay have been horsing around recently thanks to an in-house visit from some new equine friends.

Meallmore Ltd’s Grove Care Home welcomed two Shetland ponies into the home to give residents the chance to meet and interact with the animals.

The residents were encouraged to get to know the ponies, who have been highly trained to handle any situation.

Animal-assisted therapy has been shown to be very beneficial in elderly care, as physical contact with the animals encourages communication, can reduce stress and anxiety and even improve motor skills and self-esteem.

Commenting on the special visitors Karen Paul, Care Home Manager at Grove Care Home, said: “It’s not every day you get ponies wandering through the home, so it was lovely for the residents to have the opportunity to enjoy their company.

“As well as being fun and interesting, animal therapy is also hugely important for our residents as it’s relaxing and can also be a very social activity.”

Karen added: “The ponies really lifted everyone’s spirits and were adorable.

“At Meallmore, we’re committed to delivering exceptional standards of care to the elderly and frail and animal therapy is just one of the ways in which we try to enrich the lives of our residents.”

For more details about Meallmore visit www.meallmorelodge.co.uk.