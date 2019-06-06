Poppy Scotland’s Bud visits Meldrum pupils

Poppy Scotland’s travelling education vehicle, Bud, visited Meldrum Academy last week.

Pupils in S3 and S4 had the opportunity to step inside the special vehicle so that they could learn more about the charity and the work it does.

The Bud vehicle is interactive, giving pupils the chance to watch videos and they also had a go at making their own poppy.

Bud aims to teach pupils about the Lady Haig Poppy Factory and showcases various items from the Poppy Scotland archive including poppies from across the world.

The academy was one of the few schools chosen in Aberdeenshire to get a visit from Bud thanks to the work of one of its pupils.

S3 pupil Anna Jackson was a finalist in Poppy Scotland’s ‘Breaking News, War is Over’ competition.

Meldrum Academy had five entries and Anna was selected as one of three finalists.

She created her own newspaper, with the leading story announcing that war was over.

Anna said: “I did research for it on the internet and I stained it with tea to make it look like it was from that time.

“I was excited to make it to the finals.”