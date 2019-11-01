Progress at Kintore rail station site

The new Kintore station is taking shape with engineers installing the concrete shafts for its accessible footbridge.

The two ten-metre-tall, eight-ton structures were craned into position this week.

Network Rail, and main contractor BAM Nuttall, are constructing the new £14.5m facility to reconnect Kintore to the rail network for the first time in 56 years.

Funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans, the new station will have step-free access between platforms through the new footbridge and lifts.

Facilities at the station will also include a 168-space car park, including spaces for electric vehicles and disabled parking, bike storage facilities and connections into the local bus network.

Kintore is due to enter service in May 2020 and all Aberdeen-Inverness trains will call at the station.

The original Kintore station opened in 1854, but closed in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts.

Reopening Kintore has been made possible by the double-tracking of the line between Aberdeen-Inverurie delivered as part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project is increasing capacity on the route between the two cities so more trains can run on the line.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail Senior Sponsor for the project, said: “The new Kintore station will reconnect the local community to the rail network for the first time in nearly six decades.

“The construction of the new station is progressing to plan and we look forward to delivering the facility – and the travel opportunities it creates – for customers.”