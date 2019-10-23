Public urged to have a say on accessibility at Insch Station

Rail users and local residents are being invited along to a public consultation event next week to discuss potential options for improving accessibility at Insch Station.

Accessibility issues at the station have been a longstanding concern amongst local residents and the wider community.

Insch is the only north east station where step-free access to both platforms is not provided, as there is currently no step-free access to Platform 1.

Earlier this year, the North East Scotland Regional Transport Partnership, Nestrans, secured funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to prepare a transport study to assess options to improve accessibility at the station.

Transport consultants AECOM were commissioned to progress the study and over the last few months the project team has been engaging with a number of stakeholders including the Central Aberdeenshire Access Panel, ScotRail, Network Rail and Aberdeenshire Council amongst others, and has developed a number of options to improve accessibility.

Now the group wants to hear from members of the local community about the issues they face and the potential options which could be fed into the final stage of their study.

Councillor Peter Argyle, Chair of Nestrans, said: “We believe that everyone should have equal access to the rail network whether they have mobility difficulties, need to use a wheelchair or wish to take children in a pushchair. There has been real concern over access to Insch station for a number of years and Nestrans have been working with partners to ensure we can come to a solution.”

“This is a crucial piece of work to determine the untapped potential in and around Insch and I would encourage members of the community to come along, see the possibilities and let us know their views.”

The consultation event will be held on Monday, October 28, in the Platform 2 waiting room from 2-7pm.

Residents are welcome to go along to provide feedback on accessibility issues and potential options with members of the project team.