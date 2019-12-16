Pupil wins MSP's Christmas card competition

A primary seven school pupil from Port Elphinstone has won Gillian Martin MSP’s constituency Christmas card competition.

Stella Angus’s design on the theme of protecting our oceans from plastic pollution proudly features on the front cover of Ms Martin’s annual Christmas card.

Gillian Martin with Elena Noble

This year’s runner’s up were Taisy Brett from Fyvie Primary School and Elena Noble from Ellon Parish Church Sunday School who were also congratulated by the MSP.

Ms Martin made a recent visit to Port Elphinstone Primary School to announce that Stella was the winner of this year’s competition in front of her classmates.

As Ms Martin tried to reduce her carbon footprint Stella’s design will be sent by email to hundreds of individuals and groups across the North-east, including being sent to the First Minister.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP, said: “This is the third year in a row that I’ve asked young people in primary schools across Aberdeenshire East to design a festive e-Christmas card for my constituency, and I’ve been blown away by the number and the quality of the entries. We’ve had the most entries ever this year, so Stella has done really well.

Gillian Martin with Taisy Brett

“The standard of Christmas cards was extremely high again this year and the artistic talent in our primary schools is there for all to see.

“It was really tough picking a winner, but Stella’s design caught my eye, had a great message about protecting the environment with our Christmas decoration choices, and it looks brilliant on my Christmas card.

“I was delighted to present her with her prize on my recent visit to Port Elphinstone, along with runners up Taisy Brett from Fyvie Primary and Elena Noble from Ellon Parish Church Sunday School.”