Pupils present donation to charity

Inverurie Academy staff and pupils have helped to raise over £700 for charity.

The school’s Charity Committee chose Inspire as its cause of the year and held fundraising events to raise money.

Events included a dress down day at Easter and sales of chocolates on Valentine’s Day.

Committee chairs Emma Wilson and Katherine Atkins presented the charity with a cheque for £770.32 on Tuesday, June 25.

They said: “The dress down day was our most successful event.

“We asked people to dress in purple as it is the charity’s colour and lots of people made the effort.

“We are proud of what we have achieved and we know that the money will be going somewhere worthwhile.”

Volunteer, Activities and Youth Coordinator for Inspire, Chris Simpson, said: “The donation is fantastic and we will put it towards worthwhile and fun activities for our service users.

“It is great to have the involvement of the academy, it helps us to feel that we are part of the local community and it is great to see the pupils get involved.

“We have a good connection with the school.”