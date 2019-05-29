Pupils set for event final

Kemnay Academy will head down to Dundee next month for the Global Rock Challenge 2019 Scottish Final.

The event will be held at the Caird Hall on Friday, June 14.

The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform in a professional venue.

This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, as well as providing proven and evidenced benefits above and beyond these original objectives.

Rock Challenge Event Manager, Charlotte Payne, said: “We have seen some outstanding performances this year and I cannot wait to see what the schools bring to the stage for our Scottish Finals.

“The spirit and passion of the students this year has been amazing and I think everyone should be very proud of all they have achieved.”