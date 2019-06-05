Raft Race hailed a success

The Inverurie Raft Race celebrated its 40th anniversary at the weekend.

Event organisers, Inverurie Scout Group, said they were “delighted” with the turnout of over 100 participants on Sunday, June 2.

A total of 18 rafts entered the event this year.

Over 100 people turned out to watch the race at different stages along the route, while it is estimated that over 300 people gathered at the finish line in Inverurie to watch the rafts come in.

This was the first year that the Inverurie Scout Group took charge of the event after the previous hosts, Inverurie Lions, stood down due to a lack of volunteers.

The Scouts are already discussing ways that they could improve the race for next year following their successful first event.

At the race’s Inverurie end the Scout Group had support from all of its sections including the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

Speaking to the Herald Jackie McBeath of Inverurie Scout Group said: “It was great to see them enjoying themselves but also contributing to raising money for good causes in our area.

“Our total raised is yet to be confirmed but it will be at least £2,500 that will be split between Inverurie Scout Group, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and MS Scotland.

“This is an amazing amount to raise and has made me very proud to be part of the organising of this event on behalf of Inverurie Scout Group.”