Rail timetable improvements

ScotRail will deliver a boost for customers throughout the country, with more seats, more services, and a brand-new station as it introduces its new timetable.

The rail operator announced the changes to the timetable will come into effect from Sunday, December 15.

A new timetable between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen will provide more than 50 per cent more services and there will now be up to three trains per hour between these stations, plus more direct journeys across Aberdeenshire between Inverurie, Stonehaven and Montrose.

The changes will see the addition of four new peak time services.

More services have also been created between Montrose and Inverurie, increasing from the existing five to 28 direct services per day.

This follows the completion of the major improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness line, with Network Rail successfully delivering more than 10 miles of new rail as part of a project to transform journeys for customers in this part of the country.

Further timetable improvements will be delivered in May and December 2020.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats, more services, and a new station in the north east of Glasgow.

“The £475 million investment in new and upgraded trains and the infrastructure improvements across the country are all part of building the best railway Scotland has ever had.”

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland’s Director of Rail added: “Passengers will welcome many of the changes up and down the country, particularly the additional services in the north east and the new Robroyston station just outside Glasgow.

“This shows our significant investment is delivering more seats and more services than ever before.”

For more details visit www.scotrail.co.uk.