Resurfacing work to begin on A96 roundabout

A section of the A96 eastbound near Kintore at Broomhill Roundabout is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements.

The resurfacing improvements will address any existing defects in the road, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight project will begin tonight (Monday, December 9) and is programmed to take place over six nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, with all work expected to be completed by 6.30am on Tuesday, December 17.

No works will be carried out on Saturday or Sunday nights.

To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the weekends to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.“