Retail plans at former health centre site

Proposals for a new retail development in Inverurie town centre have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeen-based developer West Coast Estates has been working on the plans with the National Health Service.

The development would see the site of the former Inverurie Health Centre transformed into a new retail destination that will complement the existing shops currently available in the town.

The proposals, which would see the current building demolished and the vacant town centre site regenerated, would feature four new retail units, including a Starbucks drive thru - the first for the town and only the second of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

Developer West Coast Estates say the proposals have been “carefully developed to respect neighbouring properties, utilise its fantastic location and add to the unique character of the town”.

West Coast Estates director Iftikar Mian said: “The proposal presents an excellent opportunity to breathe new life into a vacant site in a key location in the town, one that will benefit local residents, and importantly, complement the existing retail offer that is avaialble in Inverurie.

“Importantly, and recognising the current need for additional car parking spaces within the town centre, the proposals would also deliver 64 much needed new car parking spaces.

“Discussions are already underway with a variety of operators, including Starbucks, and we look forward to working with the local community, neighbouring businesses, and all those who have an interest in the proposals.”

The development would see a total investment of £5 million.

It is also estimated that it would create up to 70 full and part-time job opportunities.