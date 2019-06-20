Return of Theatre Festival

The 16th Garioch Theatre Festival will return next week with a varied programme of theatre.

The festival will also feature an exciting new play commission in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Council.

All of the shows will run at the Wyness Hall in Inverurie.

It all begins with ‘Mr Francis and the Village of Secrets’ by Mitchell School of Drama and Garidge Theatre from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 June.

This is a brand new play with music from award-winning playwright Alan Bissett, as well as music and lyrics by Ashley Forbes.

Set in Inverurie, the play tells the story of Francis Lathom, a Gothic novelist mysteriously banished from England in 1810, who reappeared in Aberdeenshire fifteen years later under the guise ‘James Francis’.

The show will run at the at 7.30pm each night and there will also be a 3pm performance on the Saturday.

This will be followed by a double bill performance of ‘The Moira Monologues and (More) Moira Monologues’, written and performed by Alan Bissett on Sunday, June 30.

Moira Bell is the rip-roaring, chain-smoking, nae-messin’ heroine from Alan Bissett’s original and classic ‘one-woman show’.

This performance will start at 7.30pm and is suitable for those aged 14 and over.

The Shazam Theatre will perform ‘Nothing Ever Happens’ on Monday, July 1 at 7.30pm.

This show tells the story of farmer’s wife Kate Cairns who complains that “nothing ever happens” - yet she soon finds herself eating her words.

‘Shylock’ will head to the Wyness Hall on Wednesday, July 3 at 7.30pm, followed by ‘Terminal’ on Thursday, July 4.

Gavin Robertson will perform ‘Bond’ on Friday, July 5. In this show Bond is back - older, less fit but always willing.

The final show will run on Sunday, July 7 at the Wyness Hall.

Derek Laing’s ‘Far Seagulls Dare’ focuses on the Raeburn family, come along for some daring Doric antics with this prize-winning play.

The show will run at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £10 and £8.

Tickets are available online at the ‘Garioch Theatre Festival’ Facebook page or from Watsons on Market Place, Inverurie.

For more details see www.gariochtheatrefestival.org.uk.