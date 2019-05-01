Review praise for local filmmaker

A Kemnay filmmaker has received praise for a documentary he made while reporting in Iraq.

Dale McEwan has produced a documentary investigating the life-changing consequences of counterfeit medicine in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

He lifts the lid on the governmental and medical disaster and exposes the bigger picture of injustice, a failing health system and conflicts of interest in Kurdistan – Iraq’s so-called “safe haven”.

Review website UK Film Review awarded the documentary 4 stars out of 5 and the review says: “McEwan has crafted an incisive and concise takedown of governmental corruption through exhaustive research and solid film-making.”

Mr McEwan worked on the film for one year while he was a journalist in Kurdistan.

He said: “I’m so grateful that the victims’ ongoing struggle for justice has been recognised in this review. Receiving feedback like this is very encouraging and it’s more than I could have hoped for.”

The documentary, Stolen Vision - Counterfeit Medicine in Iraqi Kurdistan, is on YouTube.