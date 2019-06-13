Rothienorman actor signed by talent agency

A young actor from Rothienorman has signed with a leading talent agency after impressing industry professionals during a performance at The Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

Acting student Aaron Bisset (20) was talent spotted by Becky Barratt Management during an industry week arranged by his Edinburgh-based college, The MGA Academy of Performing Arts.

Young Rothienorman actor Aaron Bisset

During the week, he was given the opportunity to meet with influential agents and casting directors from across the UK before performing for them at a showcase in Glasgow.

After impressing Becky Barrett Management with his talent, Aaron travelled to Windsor for a meeting before being officially signed up.

Since then, the former Rothienorman Primary and Meldrum Academy pupil has been juggling his training at The MGA Academy with auditions for a number of different roles.

Aaron said: “It feels like I just started the BA (Hons) Acting course at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts so I couldn’t believe it when I got the call to say Becky Barratt wanted to sign me.

“My classmates and I had all been quite nervous leading up to the showcase as we know it’s so important to put on an incredible show. We managed to keep our heads cool and I think that’s down to the training we’ve received throughout the course.”

Aaron, who honed his acting skills at Mitchell School of Drama in Inverurie from the age of 13, continued: “I love everything about performing and the creative process that leads to that moment walking on stage. From a young age I performed in high school productions and absolutely loved it but it wasn’t until I went to drama school that I realised this is what I want to do for a living.”

He added: “Rothienorman is a small village which is pretty remote. There were only 100 pupils in my primary school so it’s unheard of for someone to go into this kind of career. Without my parents being so supportive and ferrying me back and forth to dance school every week, there’s no way I could have done it.”

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy for Performing Arts said: “Everyone at The MGA Academy is very proud of Aaron, his performance during the industry week and all he has achieved during his three years with us.”