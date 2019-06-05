Russell runs 26 mile marathon for Jack

A Kintore man took part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival last month in memory of his friend’s son.

Russell Whyte, who is originally from Inverurie, ran the 26.3 mile marathon in aid of Childrens Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) on Sunday, May 26 in memory of Jack Edmond.

Russell said: “Jack was diagnosed with an extremely rare life-shortening metabolic condition at just four months old.

“CHAS were a massive source of support for my friends Bruce and Nicola through Jack’s short life and also after his death.

“All of our group of friends have obviously been deeply moved by what they’ve gone through.

“Given they are now helping to fundraise for CHAS, I wanted to do my bit and I thought running 26 miles for the charity was a good way to do it.”

Russell completed the marathon in three hours and 22 minutes - a personal best - and has raised over £3,500 so far in sponsorship.

Speaking of their time at Rachel House hospice in Kinross, Jack’s dad, Bruce Edmond, said: “Jack, Nicola and I were only under the care of CHAS for around 18 months but it feels like we received a decade’s worth of care, experiences and love.

“We are still receiving support from CHAS and value the association that we have with this charity.

“In the early days of our time at Rachel House I would sit and think “what are we doing here?”.

“Jack was doing so well, his care seemed far less than many of the children that were staying there.

“Were there children out there that needed to be there more than Jack? Now having lost Jack I know why we were there. That was to make memories - memories that will live with us forever.”

Russell is still accepting donations online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/russell-whyte1.

Over 20,000 runners decended on Edinburgh to take part in the Marathon Festival in support of a cause close to their hearts.