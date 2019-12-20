Santa visits Inverurie optician

Father Christmas stopped off at Specsavers in Inverurie this week to receive a pair of free glasses before heading off on his way to prepare for Christmas at the North Pole.

The optician donates a pair of glasses every year to Santa Claus, helping to ensure that he gives each child the correct present on Christmas Day.

Specsavers store director, Ashleigh Wood, said: "We are so delighted that Santa was able to take time out of his busy schedule to visit us here in Inverurie.

"After trying on a few pairs, he settled on a classic gold-rimmed round frame so he can see perfectly throughout the busy Christmas period."

Father Christmas added: "A huge thank you to Specsavers Inverurie for my new glasses. Thanks to the kind staff at the store I’ll have no problem seeing where I am going when I am directing Rudolph and the sleigh!"