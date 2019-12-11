Schools set for competition finals

Teams from 30 secondary schools around the North-east have competed in the final heats of a new construction challenge.

The ‘Build Your Future’ challenge was launched by Grampian Construction Training (GCT) in August of this year and was designed to highlight the full range of exciting, inspiring and rewarding career choices within the construction industry to pupils, parents and teachers.

The event very quickly gathered widespread support from various groups, businesses and educational establishments including Stewart Milne Group, Robert Gordon University, North East of Scotland Colleges and Kirkwood Homes.

Collectively, supporting companies created a range of inspiring construction-based tasks including ‘Build a Sustainable City’, ‘Create a Lock Block Driveway’, ‘Plumbing Obstacle Course’, ‘Build a Structure Without Using Your Hands’, and ‘Build a Tower, on Time and Under Budget’.

Teams had a maximum of 30 minutes to complete each challenge and were marked on criteria such as how well they worked together, and their overall understanding of what was expected of them.

Teams of ten S2 pupils from Meldrum Academy, Ellon Academy and Kemnay Academy took part in the event on Thursday, November 14 and will go through to the final challenge at Aberdeen Football Club on Thursday, January 30.

The overall winner will be presented with their award by special guest Stewart Milne, who will have the chance to share his own career path with the pupils.

Jim Buchan, Chair of Grampian Construction Training said: “We are absolutely delighted at how well the Build Your Future challenge has been embraced.

“ We would like to take this opportunity to thank every school who signed up to take part in this first year, ensuring that the challenge got off to the best possible start.

“We have met over 200 incredible young people and it has been wonderful to see how they tackled and embraced each of the challenges. I would also like to congratulate those who have made it to the final, we look forward to seeing them all again at Aberdeen Football Club in January.”